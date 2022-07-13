MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres Live Online on July 13, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Game Preview: Colorado Rockies host the San Diego Padres Wednesday

San Diego Padres (50-39, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (39-49, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (8-2, 2.09 ERA, .93 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Rockies: Chad Kuhl (6-5, 4.02 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -169, Rockies +144; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the San Diego Padres on Wednesday.

Colorado has gone 24-22 at home and 39-49 overall. The Rockies have gone 19-7 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

San Diego has a 27-19 record on the road and a 50-39 record overall. Padres hitters have a collective .315 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the NL.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 10th time this season. The Rockies are ahead 6-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with 20 home runs while slugging .544. Jose Iglesias is 10-for-30 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado has 19 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs for the Padres. Nomar Mazara is 10-for-25 with two doubles and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .219 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Padres: 4-6, .236 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: C.J. Cron: day-to-day (wrist), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Bouchard: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Padres: Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (knee), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jurickson Profar: 7-Day IL (concussion), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)