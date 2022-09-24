How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online on September 24, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Game Preview: Rockies face the Padres leading series 1-0

San Diego Padres (83-68, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (65-86, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (15-7, 3.05 ERA, .93 WHIP, 183 strikeouts); Rockies: Chad Kuhl (6-9, 5.48 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 103 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -204, Rockies +172; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies take a 1-0 lead into the latest game of the series against the San Diego Padres.

Colorado has a 65-86 record overall and a 41-38 record in home games. The Rockies have gone 28-10 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

San Diego has an 83-68 record overall and a 43-36 record in road games. The Padres are 56-24 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams square off Saturday for the 18th time this season. The Rockies are up 10-7 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with a .267 batting average, and has 28 doubles, three triples, 29 home runs, 41 walks and 101 RBI. Yonathan Daza is 12-for-37 with four RBI over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado leads the Padres with 65 extra base hits (34 doubles, a triple and 30 home runs). Juan Soto is 10-for-35 with three doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .223 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Padres: 6-4, .224 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: C.J. Cron: day-to-day (hand), Brendan Rodgers: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jose Iglesias: 10-Day IL (hand), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Padres: Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)