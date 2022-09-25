MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres Live Online on September 25, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Game Preview: Rockies play the Padres in series rubber match

San Diego Padres (84-68, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (65-87, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (6-7, 4.23 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (9-10, 4.38 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 121 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -152, Rockies +129; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Colorado is 65-87 overall and 41-39 in home games. The Rockies have a 45-20 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

San Diego has a 44-36 record on the road and an 84-68 record overall. The Padres have a 29-9 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Sunday’s game is the 19th time these teams match up this season. The Rockies hold a 10-8 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron has 28 doubles, three triples and 29 home runs for the Rockies. Ryan McMahon is 9-for-38 with two doubles, two home runs and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado has 35 doubles, a triple and 30 home runs for the Padres. Juan Soto is 11-for-36 with four doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .228 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Padres: 6-4, .229 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: C.J. Cron: day-to-day (hand), Brendan Rodgers: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jose Iglesias: 10-Day IL (hand), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Padres: Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)