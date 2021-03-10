How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres Spring Training (3/10/21) on Apple TV, Roku, & Fire TV

On Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 3:10 PM EST, the Colorado Rockies face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

If you want to stream games on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain all season long, you will need a subscription to available with a subscription to AT&T TV’s Choice Plan. It is the only streaming service that offers the channel.

If you are a Padres fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to stream games on Fox Sports San Diego all season long, you will need a subscription to AT&T TV’s Choice Plan. It is the only streaming service that offers the channel after it was dropped by Hulu, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option