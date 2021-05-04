How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies Doubleheader Live Online on May 4, 2021: Streaming/TV

On Tuesday, May 4, 2021, the Colorado Rockies face the San Francisco Giants. The Doubleheader is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants

When: Tuesday, May 4, 2021 - Game 1: 5:40 PM EDT / Game 2: 8:40 PM EDT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Buster Posey and the Giants will take on the Rockies Tuesday. Giants: Alex Wood (3-0, 1.50 ERA, .61 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) will pitch in the first game for the Giants.

The Rockies are 5-15 against teams from the NL West. Colorado ranks seventh in the MLB in hitting with a .246 batting average, Raimel Tapia leads the club with an average of .320.

The Giants are 8-4 against NL West Division teams. The San Francisco pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.00. Anthony DeSclafani leads the team with a 2.00 earned run average.

The Giants won the last meeting 7-3. Alex Wood earned his third victory and Curt Casali went 0-for-2 with two RBI for San Francisco. German Marquez registered his second loss for Colorado.