How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies Doubleheader Live Online on May 4, 2021: Streaming/TV

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, May 4, 2021, the Colorado Rockies face the San Francisco Giants. The Doubleheader is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Buster Posey and the Giants will take on the Rockies Tuesday. Giants: Alex Wood (3-0, 1.50 ERA, .61 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) will pitch in the first game for the Giants.

The Rockies are 5-15 against teams from the NL West. Colorado ranks seventh in the MLB in hitting with a .246 batting average, Raimel Tapia leads the club with an average of .320.

The Giants are 8-4 against NL West Division teams. The San Francisco pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.00. Anthony DeSclafani leads the team with a 2.00 earned run average.

The Giants won the last meeting 7-3. Alex Wood earned his third victory and Curt Casali went 0-for-2 with two RBI for San Francisco. German Marquez registered his second loss for Colorado.

