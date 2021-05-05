 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Giants vs. Rockies Game Live Online on May 5, 2021: TV Channels/Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants

Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

  • Click “” to activate the promotion
  • Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card
  • You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account
  • After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable
Get $75 Back

Colorado and San Francisco will play on Wednesday. Giants: Logan Webb (1-2, 4.13 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Rockies: Jon Gray (3-2, 3.15 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 30 strikeouts).

The Rockies are 6-16 against the rest of their division. Colorado has slugged .418, good for fourth in the National League. Trevor Story leads the club with a .532 slugging percentage, including 15 extra-base hits and four home runs.

The Giants are 9-5 against NL West Division teams. The San Francisco pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.26, Anthony DeSclafani paces the staff with a mark of 2.00.

The Rockies won the last meeting 8-6. Ben Bowden earned his first victory and Charlie Blackmon went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Colorado. Camilo Doval registered his first loss for San Francisco.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Bay Area≥ $84.99---
AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain≥ $84.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 31 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.