How to Watch Giants vs. Rockies Game Live Online on May 5, 2021: TV Channels/Live Stream

On Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants

When: Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Stream: Watch with a subscription to AT&T TV

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Colorado and San Francisco will play on Wednesday. Giants: Logan Webb (1-2, 4.13 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Rockies: Jon Gray (3-2, 3.15 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 30 strikeouts).

The Rockies are 6-16 against the rest of their division. Colorado has slugged .418, good for fourth in the National League. Trevor Story leads the club with a .532 slugging percentage, including 15 extra-base hits and four home runs.

The Giants are 9-5 against NL West Division teams. The San Francisco pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.26, Anthony DeSclafani paces the staff with a mark of 2.00.

The Rockies won the last meeting 8-6. Ben Bowden earned his first victory and Charlie Blackmon went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Colorado. Camilo Doval registered his first loss for San Francisco.