How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online on May 16, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, May 16, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies Game Preview: Rockies play the Giants in first of 3-game series

San Francisco Giants (20-14, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (17-17, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Monday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Wood (3-2, 3.60 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (2-2, 4.88 ERA, 1.95 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -148, Rockies +127; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies begin a three-game series at home against the San Francisco Giants on Monday.

Colorado has gone 12-7 in home games and 17-17 overall. The Rockies have gone 9-3 in games when they did not give up a home run.

San Francisco has an 11-7 record in home games and a 20-14 record overall. The Giants have a 12-3 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Joe has five doubles, two triples, four home runs and 11 RBI while hitting .282 for the Rockies. Brendan Rodgers is 13-for-34 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Wilmer Flores has a .266 batting average to rank fourth on the Giants, and has seven doubles and three home runs. Luis Gonzalez is 12-for-30 with a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .255 batting average, 6.04 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Giants: 6-4, .271 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Giants: Jake McGee: 15-Day IL (back), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Anthony DeSclafani: 10-Day IL (ankle), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)