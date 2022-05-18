MLB TV Guide: How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online on May 18, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies Game Preview: Rockies bring home losing streak into matchup with the Giants

San Francisco Giants (22-14, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (17-19, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (5-1, 3.48 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (1-4, 4.91 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -158, Rockies +136; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies play the San Francisco Giants looking to end their three-game home skid.

Colorado is 17-19 overall and 12-9 at home. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .264, the best team batting average in the NL.

San Francisco is 22-14 overall and 11-7 in home games. The Giants have gone 10-2 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams square off Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Giants are ahead 5-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron has nine doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Rockies. Brendan Rodgers is 12-for-34 with three doubles, a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Thairo Estrada has seven doubles and two home runs while hitting .254 for the Giants. Curt Casali is 8-for-19 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .266 batting average, 6.59 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Giants: 8-2, .279 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (back), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Giants: Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Jake McGee: 15-Day IL (back), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)