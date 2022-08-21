How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online on August 21, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming

On Sunday, August 21, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies Game Preview: Rodgers leads Rockies against the Giants after 4-hit game

San Francisco Giants (59-61, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (53-69, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jakob Junis (4-3, 3.53 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (7-8, 4.82 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -133, Rockies +112; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies take on the San Francisco Giants after Brendan Rodgers had four hits against the Giants on Saturday.

Colorado has gone 35-30 in home games and 53-69 overall. The Rockies have a 30-51 record in games when they have given up a home run.

San Francisco is 59-61 overall and 25-32 on the road. The Giants have a 29-9 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the 12th time this season. The Giants lead the season series 6-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron has 23 home runs, 32 walks and 80 RBI while hitting .268 for the Rockies. Rodgers is 12-for-39 with two doubles, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Wilmer Flores has 25 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs for the Giants. Brandon Crawford is 8-for-26 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .238 batting average, 6.03 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Giants: 5-5, .225 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Alex Colome: 15-Day IL (elbow), Elias Diaz: 10-Day IL (hand), Yonathan Daza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Kuhl: 15-Day IL (hip), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Giants: Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)