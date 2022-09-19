How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online on September 19, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, September 19, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies Game Preview: Giants head into matchup with the Rockies on losing streak

San Francisco Giants (69-77, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (64-82, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Monday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jakob Junis (4-6, 4.15 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Rockies: Chad Kuhl (6-9, 5.33 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -128, Rockies +107; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants aim to end a three-game skid with a victory against the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado is 64-82 overall and 40-34 in home games. The Rockies have gone 36-63 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

San Francisco has a 69-77 record overall and a 30-41 record on the road. The Giants have the seventh-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.92.

The teams match up Monday for the 13th time this season. The Giants lead the season series 7-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron leads Colorado with 28 home runs while slugging .479. Ryan McMahon is 9-for-32 with four home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Thairo Estrada is third on the Giants with a .263 batting average, and has 20 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 30 walks and 55 RBI. David Villar is 5-for-27 with a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 7-3, .225 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Giants: 4-6, .181 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Brendan Rodgers: day-to-day (hamstring), Jose Iglesias: 10-Day IL (hand), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Giants: LaMonte Wade Jr: day-to-day (side), Carlos Rodon: day-to-day (hand), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (neck), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (hand), Brandon Belt: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)