How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online on September 20, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies Game Preview: Giants take 3-game road win streak into matchup with the Rockies

San Francisco Giants (70-77, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (64-83, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD; Rockies: Kyle Freeland (9-9, 4.43 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 117 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -155, Rockies +133; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants visit the Colorado Rockies aiming to extend a three-game road winning streak.

Colorado is 40-35 in home games and 64-83 overall. The Rockies have gone 36-64 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

San Francisco has a 31-41 record in road games and a 70-77 record overall. The Giants have hit 163 total home runs to rank sixth in the NL.

Tuesday’s game is the 14th time these teams square off this season. The Giants have an 8-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron has 27 doubles, three triples, 28 home runs and 98 RBI for the Rockies. Ryan McMahon is 10-for-32 with two doubles, four home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Thairo Estrada has a .266 batting average to rank third on the Giants, and has 21 doubles, two triples and 14 home runs. David Villar is 7-for-29 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 6-4, .238 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Giants: 5-5, .208 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Brendan Rodgers: day-to-day (hamstring), Jose Iglesias: 10-Day IL (hand), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Giants: Carlos Rodon: day-to-day (hand), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (neck), Brandon Belt: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)