MLB TV Guide: How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online on September 21, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies Game Preview: Giants visit the Rockies on 4-game road win streak

San Francisco Giants (71-77, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (64-84, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (13-9, 3.31 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 151 strikeouts); Rockies: German Marquez (8-11, 5.14 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 130 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -137, Rockies +116; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will try to keep a four-game road win streak going when they visit the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado has a 40-36 record at home and a 64-84 record overall. The Rockies have the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play at .257.

San Francisco has a 32-41 record on the road and a 71-77 record overall. The Giants are 44-22 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Wednesday’s game is the 15th time these teams match up this season. The Giants are up 9-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with 29 home runs while slugging .489. Yonathan Daza is 12-for-40 with three doubles and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Joc Pederson leads San Francisco with 22 home runs while slugging .503. Thairo Estrada is 13-for-31 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .239 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by three runs

Giants: 6-4, .223 batting average, 3.33 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Rockies: Brendan Rodgers: day-to-day (hamstring), Jose Iglesias: 10-Day IL (hand), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Giants: Carlos Rodon: day-to-day (hand), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (neck), Brandon Belt: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)