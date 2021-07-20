How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online Without Cable on July 20, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Seattle Mariners

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Root Sports Northwest, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and Seattle Mariners games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (1-5, 5.72 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 49 strikeouts) Rockies: German Marquez (8-6, 3.37 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 114 strikeouts)

LINE: Rockies -177, Mariners +153; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and Seattle will play on Tuesday.

The Rockies are 32-19 in home games in 2020. Colorado hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .308 this season, led by Charlie Blackmon with a mark of .360.

The Mariners have gone 21-24 away from home. Seattle hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .293 this season, led by Ty France with a mark of .354.

The Rockies won the last meeting 5-2. German Marquez secured his sixth victory and Trevor Story went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI for Colorado. Justus Sheffield took his seventh loss for Seattle.

Live TV Streaming Option