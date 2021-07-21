 Skip to Content
How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online Without Cable on July 21, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Seattle Mariners

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Root Sports Northwest, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and Seattle Mariners games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: TBD Rockies: Austin Gomber (6-5, 3.68 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners travel to face the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday.

The Rockies are 32-20 in home games in 2020. Colorado has a collective on-base percentage of .309, led by Charlie Blackmon with a mark of .362.

The Mariners are 22-24 on the road. Seattle has slugged .380 this season. Mitch Haniger leads the team with a mark of .503.

The Mariners won the last meeting 6-4. Marco Gonzales earned his second victory and Dylan Moore went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Seattle. German Marquez registered his seventh loss for Colorado.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Root Sports Northwest≥ $84.99------
AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 35 Top Cable Channels

