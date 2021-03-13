How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Seattle Mariners Spring Training Game on March 13, 2021 Live Online

On Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 3:10 PM EST, the Colorado Rockies face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Seattle Mariners

In Seattle, the game is streaming on ROOT Sports Northwest, while in Colorado, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are only available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

They are not carried by Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – so this is your only option to stream Rockies and Mariners games on your local RSN all year long.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option