How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online Without Cable on July 2, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming
On Friday, July 2, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Colorado Rockies vs. St. Louis Cardinals
- When: Friday, July 2, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Johan Oviedo (0-4, 5.23 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 35 strikeouts) Rockies: Chi Chi Gonzalez (2-5, 5.81 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)
LINE: Rockies -106, Cardinals -110; over/under is 12 runs
BOTTOM LINE:
The Rockies are 29-16 on their home turf. Colorado ranks eighth in the MLB in hitting with a .246 batting average, Yonathan Daza leads the club with an average of .315.
The Cardinals are 17-24 on the road. St. Louis’ team on-base percentage of .294 is last in the National League. Dylan Carlson leads the lineup with an OBP of .344.
The Rockies won the last meeting 5-2. Daniel Bard notched his fourth victory and Elias Diaz went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI for Colorado. Giovanny Gallegos took his second loss for St. Louis.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Bally Sports Midwest
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Midwest
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-