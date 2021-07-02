How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online Without Cable on July 2, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 2, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Johan Oviedo (0-4, 5.23 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 35 strikeouts) Rockies: Chi Chi Gonzalez (2-5, 5.81 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

LINE: Rockies -106, Cardinals -110; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Rockies are 29-16 on their home turf. Colorado ranks eighth in the MLB in hitting with a .246 batting average, Yonathan Daza leads the club with an average of .315.

The Cardinals are 17-24 on the road. St. Louis’ team on-base percentage of .294 is last in the National League. Dylan Carlson leads the lineup with an OBP of .344.

The Rockies won the last meeting 5-2. Daniel Bard notched his fourth victory and Elias Diaz went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI for Colorado. Giovanny Gallegos took his second loss for St. Louis.

