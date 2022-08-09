How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online on August 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Rockies vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Colorado Rockies vs. St. Louis Cardinals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies Game Preview: Rockies begin 3-game series at home against the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (60-48, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (48-63, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (8-8, 2.92 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 106 strikeouts); Rockies: Ryan Feltner (1-3, 5.75 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -181, Rockies +153; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday to begin a three-game series.

Colorado has a 48-63 record overall and a 30-27 record in home games. The Rockies have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .406.

St. Louis has a 60-48 record overall and a 25-28 record in road games. Cardinals pitchers have a collective 3.79 ERA, which ranks fourth in the NL.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Rodgers has 24 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 51 RBI for the Rockies. Randal Grichuk is 11-for-35 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has 30 doubles and 26 home runs while hitting .332 for the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado is 11-for-31 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .271 batting average, 5.89 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Cardinals: 9-1, .263 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Chad Kuhl: 15-Day IL (hip), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Jhoulys Chacin: 15-Day IL (toe), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery: day-to-day (cramps), Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Juan Yepez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)