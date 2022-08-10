MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online on August 10, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Rockies vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Colorado Rockies vs. St. Louis Cardinals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies Game Preview: Grichuk leads Rockies against the Cardinals after 5-hit outing

St. Louis Cardinals (60-49, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (49-63, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (3-5, 3.39 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (7-7, 4.56 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -161, Rockies +137; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies play the St. Louis Cardinals after Randal Grichuk’s five-hit game on Tuesday.

Colorado has a 31-27 record in home games and a 49-63 record overall. Rockies hitters have a collective .410 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the majors.

St. Louis has a 25-29 record on the road and a 60-49 record overall. The Cardinals are 41-9 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with 23 home runs while slugging .514. Jose Iglesias is 15-for-37 with four doubles and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Nolan Arenado has 27 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 69 RBI while hitting .300 for the Cardinals. Paul Goldschmidt is 9-for-34 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .295 batting average, 6.11 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Cardinals: 8-2, .248 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Chad Kuhl: 15-Day IL (hip), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Jhoulys Chacin: 15-Day IL (toe), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery: day-to-day (cramps), Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Juan Yepez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)