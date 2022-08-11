How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online on August 11, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Rockies vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Colorado Rockies vs. St. Louis Cardinals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

All Live TV Streaming Options

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies Game Preview: DeJong leads Cardinals against the Rockies following 4-hit game

St. Louis Cardinals (61-49, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (49-64, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Thursday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (6-6, 4.20 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Rockies: German Marquez (6-9, 5.18 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -124, Rockies +104; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals play the Colorado Rockies after Paul DeJong had four hits against the Rockies on Wednesday.

Colorado has gone 31-28 in home games and 49-64 overall. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .265, the highest team batting average in MLB play.

St. Louis has a 26-29 record on the road and a 61-49 record overall. The Cardinals have the fifth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .415.

The matchup Thursday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Iglesias is 10th on the Rockies with a .318 batting average, and has 27 doubles, three home runs, 16 walks and 43 RBI. Brendan Rodgers is 14-for-36 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with 26 home runs while slugging .605. Nolan Arenado is 15-for-37 with five home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .306 batting average, 6.43 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Cardinals: 8-2, .278 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Chad Kuhl: 15-Day IL (hip), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Jhoulys Chacin: 15-Day IL (toe), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery: day-to-day (cramps), Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Juan Yepez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)