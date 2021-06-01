 Skip to Content
How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on June 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Texas Rangers

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and Texas Rangers games all year long.

Texas enters the matchup as losers of their last six games. Rangers: Dane Dunning (2-4, 4.75 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) Rockies: German Marquez (3-5, 4.47 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 62 strikeouts).

The Rockies are 16-12 on their home turf. Colorado has slugged .383 this season. Ryan McMahon leads the team with a .513 slugging percentage, including 24 extra-base hits and 13 home runs.

The Rangers are 9-20 in road games. Texas has slugged .378 this season. Adolis Garcia leads the club with a .589 slugging percentage, including 20 extra-base hits and 16 home runs.

AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 35 Top Cable Channels

