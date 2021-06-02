How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on June 2, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels
On Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Colorado Rockies vs. Texas Rangers
- When: Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and Texas Rangers games all year long.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Bally Sports Southwest
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Southwest
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-