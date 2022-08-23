How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on August 23, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Texas Rangers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and Texas Rangers games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Rockies vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Colorado Rockies vs. Texas Rangers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Texas Rangers vs. Colorado Rockies Game Preview: Rangers aim to keep win streak going against the Rockies

Texas Rangers (56-66, third in the AL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (53-70, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dane Dunning (3-6, 4.06 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); Rockies: German Marquez (6-10, 5.05 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -120, Rangers +101; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers will attempt to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado is 53-70 overall and 35-31 in home games. The Rockies have the best team batting average in MLB play at .262.

Texas has a 56-66 record overall and a 29-32 record in road games. The Rangers are 39-12 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Tuesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron leads Colorado with 23 home runs while slugging .492. Elehuris Montero is 6-for-38 with three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Corey Seager ranks second on the Rangers with 42 extra base hits (15 doubles, a triple and 26 home runs). Nate Lowe is 16-for-39 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .228 batting average, 5.60 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Rangers: 7-3, .258 batting average, 2.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Alex Colome: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yonathan Daza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Kuhl: 15-Day IL (hip), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Rangers: Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (finger), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dennis Santana: 15-Day IL (ankle), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)