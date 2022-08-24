MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online on August 24, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Texas Rangers

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and Texas Rangers games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Rockies vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Colorado Rockies vs. Texas Rangers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Texas Rangers vs. Colorado Rockies Game Preview: Colorado Rockies and Texas Rangers meet in game 2 of series

Texas Rangers (56-67, third in the AL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (54-70, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Martin Perez (9-4, 2.80 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 132 strikeouts); Rockies: Jose Urena (2-4, 4.71 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -135, Rockies +114; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies face the Texas Rangers with a 1-0 series lead.

Colorado is 36-31 at home and 54-70 overall. Rockies hitters have a collective .407 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the NL.

Texas has gone 29-33 in road games and 56-67 overall. The Rangers have a 23-51 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

The matchup Wednesday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with 24 home runs while slugging .499. Ryan McMahon is 11-for-34 with two doubles and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Corey Seager has 15 doubles, a triple and 26 home runs for the Rangers. Nate Lowe is 15-for-40 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .234 batting average, 5.60 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Rangers: 6-4, .248 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Alex Colome: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yonathan Daza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Kuhl: 15-Day IL (hip), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Rangers: Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (finger), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)