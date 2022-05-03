How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Washington Nationals Game Live Online on May 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2 and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Washington Nationals

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and Washington Nationals games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Rockies vs. Washington Nationals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Colorado Rockies vs. Washington Nationals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Washington Nationals vs. Colorado Rockies Game Preview: Rockies play the Nationals on home winning streak

Washington Nationals (8-16, fifth in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (13-9, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Erick Fedde (1-2, 6.00 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Rockies: German Marquez (0-1, 5.57 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -157, Nationals +134; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Washington Nationals.

Colorado has a 9-4 record in home games and a 13-9 record overall. The Rockies have a 5-8 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Washington is 3-11 at home and 8-16 overall. The Nationals have the ninth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .306.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randal Grichuk is fourth on the Rockies with a .354 batting average, and has three doubles, three home runs, four walks and 14 RBI. Jose Iglesias is 11-for-34 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

Josh Bell has a .351 batting average to rank second on the Nationals, and has six doubles and two home runs. Cesar Hernandez is 13-for-42 with three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .243 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Nationals: 2-8, .251 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Garrett Hampson: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Nationals: Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Sean Doolittle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Dee Gordon: 10-Day IL (illness), Anibal Sanchez: 10-Day IL (neck), Mason Thompson: 10-Day IL (biceps), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)