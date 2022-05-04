 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Colorado Rockies Game Live Online on May 4, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2 and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Washington Nationals

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and Washington Nationals games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Rockies vs. Washington Nationals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Colorado Rockies vs. Washington Nationals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
MASN2≥ $89.99------
AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: MASN2 and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels

Washington Nationals vs. Colorado Rockies Game Preview: Nationals meet the Rockies with 1-0 series lead

Washington Nationals (9-16, fifth in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (13-10, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (0-4, 8.69 ERA, 2.09 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Rockies: Austin Gomber (1-2, 3.86 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -149, Nationals +127; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals play the Colorado Rockies leading the series 1-0.

Colorado has gone 9-5 in home games and 13-10 overall. The Rockies have the highest team slugging percentage in MLB play at .427.

Washington has a 3-11 record at home and a 9-16 record overall. Nationals hitters are batting a collective .246, the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play.

The matchup Wednesday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Joe has five doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight RBI while hitting .273 for the Rockies. Randal Grichuk is 12-for-36 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Josh Bell has a .366 batting average to rank second on the Nationals, and has six doubles and three home runs. Cesar Hernandez is 14-for-41 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .242 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Nationals: 3-7, .277 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Garrett Hampson: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Nationals: Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Sean Doolittle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 10-Day IL (biceps), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

