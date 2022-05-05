How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Washington Nationals Live Online Without Cable on May 2, 2022: Streaming

On Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on YouTube, as this week’s “MLB Game of the Week.”

When: Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT

TV: YouTube

Stream: Watch on MLB Game of the Week on YouTube

While you can’t stream the game on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and DIRECTV STREAM, the game will be stream on YouTube. You don’t need a subscription to YouTube TV to watch the game, but if you have the 4K Plus add-on, you will be able to watch it there in 4K.

Rockies and Nationals meet in series rubber match

By The Associated Press

Washington Nationals (9-17, fifth in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (14-10, third in the NL West)

Denver; Thursday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Aaron Sanchez (1-1, 6.75 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, five strikeouts); Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (2-1, 3.66 ERA, 1.83 WHIP, six strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -137, Nationals +116; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Colorado Rockies and the Washington Nationals are looking for a series win with a victory on Thursday.

Colorado has a 14-10 record overall and a 10-5 record in home games. Rockies hitters have a collective .332 on-base percentage, the second-ranked percentage in the NL.

Washington is 9-17 overall and 3-11 at home. The Nationals have the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play at .246.

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron has six doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Rockies. Randal Grichuk is 12-for-40 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Cesar Hernandez has six doubles and six RBI for the Nationals. Juan Soto is 8-for-39 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .257 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Nationals: 3-7, .282 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Nationals: Nelson Cruz: day-to-day (back), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Mason Thompson: 10-Day IL (biceps), Will

Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

