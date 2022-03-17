How to Watch Michigan vs. Colorado State Game Live Online on March 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT, the #24 Colorado State Rams face the Michigan Wolverines from Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado State Rams vs. Michigan Wolverines

When: Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT

TV: CBS

The Colorado State vs. Michigan game will be streaming on CBS, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream CBS on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Colorado State vs. Michigan on fuboTV?

You can watch the Colorado State vs. Michigan game on CBS with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Colorado State vs. Michigan on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Colorado State vs. Michigan game on CBS with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Colorado State vs. Michigan on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Colorado State vs. Michigan game on CBS with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Colorado State vs. Michigan on Paramount Plus?

You can watch the Colorado State vs. Michigan game on No Channels with Paramount Plus.

Can you stream Colorado State vs. Michigan on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Colorado State vs. Michigan game on CBS with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Colorado State vs. Michigan on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS so you won’t be able to stream the Colorado State vs. Michigan game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Colorado State vs. Michigan on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer CBS so you won’t be able to stream the Colorado State vs. Michigan game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Colorado State vs. Michigan Live Stream

Michigan vs. Colorado State Game Preview: Colorado State Rams face Michigan Wolverines in first round of NCAA Tournament

Michigan Wolverines (17-14, 11-9 Big Ten) vs. Colorado State Rams (25-5, 14-4 MWC)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 12:15 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado State -1.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 24 Colorado State Rams play in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against the Michigan Wolverines.

The Rams’ record in MWC games is 14-4. Colorado State is second in the MWC with 31.7 points per game in the paint led by David Roddy averaging 10.1.

The Wolverines are 11-9 in Big Ten play. Michigan ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 32.7 rebounds per game led by Hunter Dickinson averaging 8.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roddy is averaging 19.5 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Rams. Isaiah Stevens is averaging 8.7 points over the past 10 games for Colorado State.

Dickinson is averaging 18.3 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Wolverines. Caleb is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 61.2 points, 26.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 27.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.