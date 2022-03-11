How to Watch San Diego State vs. Colorado State Game Live Online on March 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 12:00 AM EST, the #23 Colorado State Rams face the San Diego State Aztecs from Thomas & Mack Center. The game is airing exclusively on CBS Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado State Rams vs. San Diego State Aztecs

The Colorado State vs. San Diego State game will be streaming on CBS Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream CBS Sports Network on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Colorado State vs. San Diego State on fuboTV?

You can watch the Colorado State vs. San Diego State game on CBS Sports Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Colorado State vs. San Diego State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Colorado State vs. San Diego State game on CBS Sports Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Colorado State vs. San Diego State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Colorado State vs. San Diego State game on CBS Sports Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Colorado State vs. San Diego State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Colorado State vs. San Diego State game on CBS Sports Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Colorado State vs. San Diego State on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS Sports Network so you won’t be able to stream the Colorado State vs. San Diego State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Colorado State vs. San Diego State on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer CBS Sports Network so you won’t be able to stream the Colorado State vs. San Diego State game.

Can you stream Colorado State vs. San Diego State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer CBS Sports Network so you won’t be able to stream the Colorado State vs. San Diego State game.

San Diego State vs. Colorado State Game Preview: No. 23 Colorado State takes home win streak into matchup with San Diego State

San Diego State Aztecs (21-7, 13-4 MWC) vs. Colorado State Rams (25-4, 14-4 MWC)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Colorado State hosts San Diego State looking to extend its five-game home winning streak.

The Rams are 14-1 on their home court. Colorado State is 5-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Aztecs are 13-4 in MWC play. San Diego State has a 4-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Colorado State won 58-57 in the last matchup on Feb. 5. David Roddy led Colorado State with 22 points, and Matt Bradley led San Diego State with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Stevens is averaging 14.7 points and 4.9 assists for the Rams. Roddy is averaging 19.4 points and 7.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Colorado State.

Bradley is shooting 45.3% and averaging 17.8 points for the Aztecs. Keshad Johnson is averaging 6.0 points over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 9-1, averaging 63.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points per game.

Aztecs: 9-1, averaging 65.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.