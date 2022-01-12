How to Watch Utah State vs. Colorado State Game Live Online on January 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the #20 Colorado State Rams face the Utah State Aggies from Moby Arena. The game is airing exclusively on CBS Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado State Rams vs. Utah State Aggies

The Colorado State vs. Utah State game will be streaming on CBS Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream CBS Sports Network on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Utah State vs. Colorado State Game Preview: Bean, Utah State visit CSU

Utah State (10-5, 1-1) vs. Colorado State (11-1, 1-1)

Moby Arena, Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Justin Bean and Utah State will battle David Roddy and Colorado State. The senior Bean has scored 26 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17.4 over his last five games. Roddy, a junior, is averaging 15.4 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Utah State’s Bean, Brandon Horvath and RJ Eytle-Rock have combined to account for 51 percent of all Aggies scoring this season, though that trio’s production has dropped to 40 percent over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Isaiah Stevens has accounted for 42 percent of all Colorado State field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 23 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Colorado State has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 86.1 points while giving up 66.3.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Aggies have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Rams. Colorado State has 36 assists on 60 field goals (60 percent) over its previous three outings while Utah State has assists on 51 of 81 field goals (63 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Colorado State is rated second among MWC teams with an average of 79.2 points per game.