How to Watch Utah State vs. Colorado State Game Live Online on March 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the #23 Colorado State Rams face the Utah State Aggies from Thomas & Mack Center. The game is airing exclusively on CBS Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado State Rams vs. Utah State Aggies

The Colorado State vs. Utah State game will be streaming on CBS Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream CBS Sports Network on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Colorado State vs. Utah State on fuboTV?

You can watch the Colorado State vs. Utah State game on CBS Sports Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Colorado State vs. Utah State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Colorado State vs. Utah State game on CBS Sports Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Colorado State vs. Utah State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Colorado State vs. Utah State game on CBS Sports Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Colorado State vs. Utah State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Colorado State vs. Utah State game on CBS Sports Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Colorado State vs. Utah State on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS Sports Network so you won’t be able to stream the Colorado State vs. Utah State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Colorado State vs. Utah State on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer CBS Sports Network so you won’t be able to stream the Colorado State vs. Utah State game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: BETWEEN

Can you stream Colorado State vs. Utah State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer CBS Sports Network so you won’t be able to stream the Colorado State vs. Utah State game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Colorado State vs. Utah State Live Stream

Utah State vs. Colorado State Game Preview: No. 23 Colorado State hosts Utah State after Roddy's 23-point game

Utah State Aggies (18-14, 8-10 MWC) vs. Colorado State Rams (24-4, 14-4 MWC)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado State -2; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Colorado State hosts the Utah State Aggies after David Roddy scored 23 points in Colorado State’s 71-68 win over the Boise State Broncos.

The Rams are 14-1 in home games. Colorado State is fifth in the MWC with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Roddy averaging 5.8.

The Aggies are 8-10 against MWC opponents. Utah State is fifth in the MWC with 7.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Justin Bean averaging 2.4.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Colorado State won the last matchup 66-55 on Feb. 27. Kendle Moore scored 23 to help lead Colorado State to the win, and R.J. Eytle-Rock scored 14 points for Utah State.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roddy averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 19.6 points while shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc. Isaiah Stevens is shooting 41% and averaging 7.6 points over the last 10 games for Colorado State.

Steven Ashworth is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 8.5 points and 3.5 assists. Brandon Horvath is shooting 53.7% and averaging 11 points over the last 10 games for Utah State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 64.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points.