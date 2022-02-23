How to Watch Wyoming vs. Colorado State Game Live Online on February 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Colorado State Rams face the #22 Wyoming Cowboys from Moby Arena. The game is airing exclusively on CBS Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado State Rams vs. Wyoming Cowboys

The Colorado State vs. Wyoming game will be streaming on CBS Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream CBS Sports Network on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Colorado State vs. Wyoming on fuboTV?

You can watch the Colorado State vs. Wyoming game on CBS Sports Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Can you stream Colorado State vs. Wyoming on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Colorado State vs. Wyoming game on CBS Sports Network with DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Colorado State vs. Wyoming on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Colorado State vs. Wyoming game on CBS Sports Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV.

Can you stream Colorado State vs. Wyoming on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Colorado State vs. Wyoming game on CBS Sports Network with YouTube TV.

Can you stream Colorado State vs. Wyoming on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn't offer CBS Sports Network so you won't be able to stream the Colorado State vs. Wyoming game.

Can you stream Colorado State vs. Wyoming on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn't offer CBS Sports Network so you won't be able to stream the Colorado State vs. Wyoming game.

Can you stream Colorado State vs. Wyoming on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn't offer CBS Sports Network so you won't be able to stream the Colorado State vs. Wyoming game.

Wyoming vs. Colorado State Game Preview: Wyoming visits Colorado State following Maldonado's 29-point game

Wyoming Cowboys (22-4, 11-2 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (21-4)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado State -6; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming plays the Colorado State Rams after Hunter Maldonado scored 29 points in Wyoming’s 75-67 victory over the Air Force Falcons.

The Rams are - in home games. Colorado State ranks eighth in the MWC in rebounding with 30.2 rebounds. David Roddy leads the Rams with 7.6 boards.

The Cowboys are 11-2 against MWC opponents. Wyoming ranks sixth in the MWC giving up 65.9 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

The teams play for the 17th time in conference play this season. The Cowboys won the last meeting 84-78 on Feb. 1. Maldonado scored 35 points to help lead the Cowboys to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Stevens is averaging 15.2 points and 4.9 assists for the Rams. Roddy is averaging 12.5 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 57.9% over the last 10 games for Colorado State.

Graham Ike is averaging 21.1 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Cowboys. Maldonado is averaging 14.3 points and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 71.8 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Cowboys: 8-2, averaging 72.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 2.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.