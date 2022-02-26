How to Watch Arizona vs. Colorado Game Live Online on February 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Colorado Buffaloes face the #2 Arizona Wildcats from Coors Events Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Buffaloes vs. Arizona Wildcats

When: Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN2

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Colorado vs. Arizona game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN2 on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Colorado vs. Arizona on fuboTV?

You can watch the Colorado vs. Arizona game on ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Colorado vs. Arizona on Sling TV?

You can watch the Colorado vs. Arizona game on ESPN2 with Sling TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Colorado vs. Arizona on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Colorado vs. Arizona game on ESPN2 with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Colorado vs. Arizona on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Colorado vs. Arizona game on ESPN2 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Colorado vs. Arizona on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Colorado vs. Arizona game on ESPN2 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Colorado vs. Arizona on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Colorado vs. Arizona game.

Can you stream Colorado vs. Arizona on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Colorado vs. Arizona game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Arizona vs. Colorado Game Preview: Colorado Buffaloes play the Arizona State Sun Devils on 5-game win streak

Arizona State Sun Devils (10-16, 6-10 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (18-9, 10-7 Pac-12)

Boulder, Colorado; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado -6; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado heads into a matchup against Arizona State as winners of five consecutive games.

The Buffaloes have gone 11-4 in home games. Colorado scores 70.3 points and has outscored opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The Sun Devils have gone 6-10 against Pac-12 opponents. Arizona State is 3-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Buffaloes won the last matchup 75-57 on Jan. 16. Jabari Walker scored 18 points points to help lead the Buffaloes to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keeshawn Barthelemy is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, while averaging 11 points. Walker is averaging 11.3 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Marreon Jackson is averaging 10 points, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Sun Devils. Jalen Graham is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Sun Devils: 4-6, averaging 65.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.