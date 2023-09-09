How to Watch 2022 Nebraska vs. Colorado Game Live Without Cable

Coach Prime and the No. 22 Colorado Buffaloes shocked and entertained the college football world last weekend with their their thrilling upset of last year’s College Football Playoff runners-up, the TCU Horned Frogs. Now, the Buffs will open up their home slate when they welcome the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Matt Rhule’s squad lost their season opener in heartbreaking fashion, so they will be attempting to turn it around on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 12 noon ET when the game kicks off on Fox, which you can stream with a live TV streaming service.

How to Watch No. 22 Colorado Buffaloes vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

When: Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at 12 noon ET

Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at 12 noon ET Location: Folsom Field | 2400 Colorado Ave, Boulder, CO 80305

Folsom Field | 2400 Colorado Ave, Boulder, CO 80305 TV: Fox

Fox Stream: Watch with 50% off subscription to Sling TV.

Watch Colorado vs. Nebraska

What Streaming Services Can You Use to Stream the Colorado vs. Nebraska Game?

The Colorado vs. Nebraska game will be streaming on Fox, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream Fox on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Colorado vs. Nebraska on Sling TV?

That depends. Sling TV offers Fox in 18 major markets across the country. So, if you live near one of the cities listed below, you will be able to tune in with a subscription to Sling Blue.

Atlanta

Austin

Chicago

Dallas/Fort Worth

Detroit

Gainesville

Houston

Los Angeles

Milwaukee Minneapolis/St. Paul

New York

Orlando/Daytona/Melbourne

Philadelphia

Phoenix

San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose

Seattle

Tampa/St. Petersburg

Washington, DC

For a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month of any plan that the live TV streaming service offers. Without the deal, the Sling Blue package (which includes ABC, Fox, NBC, and other major sports carriers) costs $40 per month, but you can subscribe for just $20 for the first month. Likewise, the Orange plan runs $40 but includes ESPN, TBS, and TNT, but you can get it for 50% off for one month.

But, wait, there’s more! If you can’t live without all of the channels from both of Sling’s plans, you can get Orange and Blue for just $27.50 for the first month, half off the normal $55. If you go with the combo plan, you will get all of the channels mentioned above as well as ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Colorado vs. Nebraska on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Colorado vs. Nebraska game on Fox with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $10 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

DIRECTV is currently locked into a retransmission fee dispute with local station owner Nexstar, so some local affiliates, are currently blacked out on the service.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month

Can you stream Colorado vs. Nebraska on Fubo?

You can watch the Colorado vs. Nebraska game on Fox with a at least a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Colorado vs. Nebraska on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Colorado vs. Nebraska game on Fox with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month

Can you stream Colorado vs. Nebraska on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Colorado vs. Nebraska game on Fox with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Colorado vs. Nebraska Live Stream

