How to Watch UCLA vs. Colorado Game Live Online on January 22, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Colorado Buffaloes face the #3 UCLA Bruins from Coors Events Center. The game is airing exclusively on Pac-12 Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Buffaloes vs. UCLA Bruins

The Colorado vs. UCLA game will be streaming on Pac-12 Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Pac-12 Network on Sling TV.

Can you stream Colorado vs. UCLA on fuboTV?

You can watch the Colorado vs. UCLA game on Pac-12 Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Colorado vs. UCLA on Sling TV?

You can watch the Colorado vs. UCLA game on Pac-12 Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Colorado vs. UCLA on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Colorado vs. UCLA game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Colorado vs. UCLA on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Colorado vs. UCLA game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Colorado vs. UCLA on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Colorado vs. UCLA game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Colorado vs. UCLA on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Colorado vs. UCLA game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: 1883

Can you stream Colorado vs. UCLA on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Colorado vs. UCLA game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

UCLA vs. Colorado Game Preview: Colorado hosts No. 9 UCLA following Juzang's 28-point game

UCLA Bruins (12-2, 4-1 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (12-5, 4-3 Pac-12)

Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 UCLA faces the Colorado Buffaloes after Johnny Juzang scored 28 points in UCLA’s 63-58 victory against the Utah Utes.

The Buffaloes are 9-2 in home games. Colorado is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bruins are 4-1 in conference play. UCLA is 9-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bruins won the last matchup on Dec. 2. Tyger Campbell scored 21 points to help lead the Bruins to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jabari Walker is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Buffaloes. Evan Battey is averaging 6.9 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Juzang is averaging 17.2 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Bruins. Campbell is averaging 8.2 points over the last 10 games for UCLA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 64.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Bruins: 8-2, averaging 73.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.