How to Watch USC vs. Colorado Game Live Online on January 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Colorado Buffaloes face the #5 USC Trojans from Coors Events Center. The game is airing exclusively on Pac-12 Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Buffaloes vs. USC Trojans

The Colorado vs. USC game will be streaming on Pac-12 Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Pac-12 Network on Sling TV.

Can you stream Colorado vs. USC on fuboTV?

You can watch the Colorado vs. USC game on Pac-12 Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Colorado vs. USC on Sling TV?

You can watch the Colorado vs. USC game on Pac-12 Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Colorado vs. USC on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Colorado vs. USC game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Colorado vs. USC on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Colorado vs. USC game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Colorado vs. USC on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Colorado vs. USC game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Colorado vs. USC on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Colorado vs. USC game.

Can you stream Colorado vs. USC on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Colorado vs. USC game.

USC vs. Colorado Game Preview: Colorado and No. 16 USC square off in conference showdown

USC Trojans (14-2, 4-2 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (12-4, 4-2 Pac-12)

Boulder, Colorado; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 USC faces Colorado in Pac-12 action Thursday.

The Buffaloes have gone 9-1 in home games. Colorado is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Trojans are 4-2 in Pac-12 play. USC scores 75.4 points and has outscored opponents by 11.9 points per game.

The Buffaloes and Trojans meet Thursday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keeshawn Barthelemy is averaging 11.1 points for the Buffaloes. Jabari Walker is averaging 13.1 points and 8.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Colorado.

Isaiah Mobley is averaging 15.3 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Trojans. Drew Peterson is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for USC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 7-3, averaging 67.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Trojans: 8-2, averaging 73.8 points, 37.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.