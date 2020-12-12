How to Watch Colorado vs. Utah on Fox for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

On Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 12:00 PM EST, the #21 Colorado Buffaloes face the Utah Utes from Folsom Field in Boulder, CO. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Buffaloes vs. Utah Utes

