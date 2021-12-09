How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Live Online on December 9, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Columbus Blue Jackets face the Anaheim Ducks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Anaheim Ducks

In Columbus, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Prime Ticket. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream Columbus Blue Jackets and Anaheim Ducks games all year long.

Can you stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Anaheim Ducks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Columbus and Los Angeles, you can stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Anaheim Ducks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Preview: Ducks visit the Blue Jackets following shutout victory

By The Associated Press

Anaheim Ducks (14-8-5, third in the Pacific) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (13-11-0, fifth in the Metropolitan)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets -120, Ducks +100; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host Anaheim after the Ducks shut out Buffalo 2-0. Anthony Stolarz earned the victory in the net for Anaheim after recording 25 saves.

The Blue Jackets are 9-3-0 on their home ice. Columbus has scored 78 goals and ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game. Boone Jenner leads the team with 11.

The Ducks are 5-4-3 in road games. Anaheim ranks fifth in the Western Conference averaging 5.4 assists per game, led by Trevor Zegras with 0.6.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oliver Bjorkstrand has 21 total points for the Blue Jackets, eight goals and 13 assists. Adam Boqvist has 8 points over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Troy Terry leads the Ducks with 15 goals and has 26 points. Zegras has 12 points over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 4-6-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

Ducks: 4-4-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Ducks: Adam Henrique: day to day (lower body).