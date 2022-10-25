 Skip to Content
How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Live Online on October 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Columbus Blue Jackets face the Arizona Coyotes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Arizona Coyotes

In Columbus the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, while in Arizona, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Since Bally Sports Arizona and Bally Sports Ohio are no longer on YouTube TV, Hulu, fuboTV, or Sling TV, these are your only ways to watch Blue Jackets and Coyotes games all year long.

Can you stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Arizona Coyotes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Columbus and Phoenix, you can stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Arizona Coyotes, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Preview: Columbus and Arizona hit the ice for non-conference matchup

Arizona Coyotes (1-4-0, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (3-4-0, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Arizona Coyotes take the ice in a non-conference matchup.

Columbus had a 37-38-7 record overall and a 21-15-5 record at home last season. The Blue Jackets had an 18.6% power play success rate last season, scoring 41 goals on 220 chances.

Arizona had a 25-50-7 record overall and a 14-23-4 record on the road last season. The Coyotes scored 206 total goals a season ago, averaging 2.5 per game on 25.9 shots per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Patrik Laine: out (elbow), Joona Luoto: out (upper body), Joonas Korpisalo: out (hip), Justin Danforth: day to day (upper-body).

Coyotes: Nick Schmaltz: out (upper-body), Andrew Ladd: out (undisclosed), Jakob Chychrun: out (ankle).

