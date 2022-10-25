How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Live Online on October 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Columbus Blue Jackets face the Arizona Coyotes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Arizona Coyotes

In Columbus the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, while in Arizona, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona.

Since Bally Sports Arizona and Bally Sports Ohio are no longer on YouTube TV, Hulu, fuboTV, or Sling TV

Can you stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Arizona Coyotes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Columbus and Phoenix, you can stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Arizona Coyotes, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Preview: Columbus and Arizona hit the ice for non-conference matchup

Arizona Coyotes (1-4-0, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (3-4-0, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Arizona Coyotes take the ice in a non-conference matchup.

Columbus had a 37-38-7 record overall and a 21-15-5 record at home last season. The Blue Jackets had an 18.6% power play success rate last season, scoring 41 goals on 220 chances.

Arizona had a 25-50-7 record overall and a 14-23-4 record on the road last season. The Coyotes scored 206 total goals a season ago, averaging 2.5 per game on 25.9 shots per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Patrik Laine: out (elbow), Joona Luoto: out (upper body), Joonas Korpisalo: out (hip), Justin Danforth: day to day (upper-body).

Coyotes: Nick Schmaltz: out (upper-body), Andrew Ladd: out (undisclosed), Jakob Chychrun: out (ankle).