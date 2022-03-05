How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Live Online on March 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Columbus Blue Jackets face the Boston Bruins. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Boston Bruins

In Columbus, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Columbus Blue Jackets games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Boston Bruins games all year long.

Can you stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Boston Bruins on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Boston Bruins game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Boston Bruins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Preview: Bruins visit the Blue Jackets after Smith's 3-goal game

Boston Bruins (33-18-4, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (28-25-2, fifth in the Metropolitan)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets +159, Bruins -189; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston visits the Columbus Blue Jackets after Craig Smith scored three goals in the Bruins’ 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

The Blue Jackets are 16-16-0 against Eastern Conference opponents. Columbus is 10th in the Eastern Conference with 29.8 shots per game and is averaging 3.2 goals.

The Bruins are 18-11-2 in conference games. Boston ranks 27th in the NHL with 35.2 shots per game and is averaging 3.0 goals.

The teams face off Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boone Jenner leads the Blue Jackets with 23 goals and has 43 points. Jakub Voracek has nine assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

David Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 56 points, scoring 31 goals and adding 25 assists. Taylor Hall has seven assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Bruins: 7-2-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game with a .945 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Brendan Gaunce: day to day (upper body).

Bruins: Curtis Lazar: day to day (upper body).