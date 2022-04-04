 Skip to Content
How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Live Online on April 4, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, April 4, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Columbus Blue Jackets face the Boston Bruins. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Boston Bruins

In Columbus, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Columbus Blue Jackets games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Boston Bruins games all year long.

Can you stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Boston Bruins on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Columbus and Boston, you can stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Boston Bruins, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Boston Bruins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Preview: Blue Jackets take on the Bruins on 6-game losing streak

Boston Bruins (43-20-5, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (32-32-5, sixth in the Metropolitan)

Columbus, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus is looking to end its six-game losing streak with a victory against Boston.

The Blue Jackets are 17-23-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. Columbus has scored 219 goals and is seventh in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game. Patrik Laine leads the team with 25.

The Bruins are 14-4-1 against opponents from the Atlantic. Boston ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.5 assists per game, led by Brad Marchand with 0.7.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laine has 51 total points for the Blue Jackets, 25 goals and 26 assists. Zach Werenski has six assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Matt Grzelcyk leads the Bruins with a plus-21 in 61 games this season. Marchand has eight goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-5-2, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, 3.5 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with an .885 save percentage.

Bruins: 8-2-0, averaging four goals, 7.3 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: out for season (hip), Zach Werenski: out (upper-body).

Bruins: None listed.

