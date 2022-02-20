How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Live Online on February 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST, the Columbus Blue Jackets face the Buffalo Sabres. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Buffalo Sabres

In Columbus, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Columbus Blue Jackets games all year long.

In Buffalo, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Buffalo Sabres games all year long.

Can you stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Buffalo Sabres on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Columbus and Buffalo, you can stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Buffalo Sabres, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Buffalo Sabres vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Preview: Columbus hosts Buffalo after Laine's 3-goal game

Buffalo Sabres (16-26-8, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (24-23-1, fifth in the Metropolitan)

Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets -162, Sabres +136; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus hosts the Buffalo Sabres after Patrik Laine scored three goals in the Blue Jackets’ 7-4 win against the Blackhawks.

The Blue Jackets are 12-14-0 in Eastern Conference games. Columbus serves 7.0 penalty minutes per game, the fewest in the NHL. Kevin Stenlund leads them averaging 0.7.

The Sabres are 8-15-8 in conference play. Buffalo has converted on 19.7% of power-play opportunities, scoring 27 power-play goals.

In their last matchup on Feb. 10, Columbus won 4-3. Jakub Voracek recorded a team-high 2 points for the Blue Jackets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boone Jenner leads the Blue Jackets with 20 goals and has 37 points. Laine has 10 goals over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Tage Thompson leads the Sabres with 37 points, scoring 19 goals and adding 18 assists. Alex Tuch has eight assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 6-4-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.6 assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game with an .892 save percentage.

Sabres: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: day to day (lower body), Emil Bemstrom: out (health protocols).

Sabres: Zemgus Girgensons: out (undisclosed), Jack Quinn: out (lower body).