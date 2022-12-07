How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Live Online on December 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Columbus Blue Jackets face the Buffalo Sabres. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Buffalo Sabres

Can you stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Buffalo Sabres on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Buffalo Sabres game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Preview: Sabres visit the Blue Jackets after Quinn's 2-goal game

Buffalo Sabres (11-13-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (8-14-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Sabres -135, Blue Jackets +114; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Columbus Blue Jackets after Jack Quinn’s two-goal game against the San Jose Sharks in the Sabres’ 6-3 win.

Columbus has a 6-9-1 record in home games and an 8-14-2 record overall. The Blue Jackets are 8-3-1 when scoring three or more goals.

Buffalo has a 5-5-0 record on the road and an 11-13-1 record overall. The Sabres have conceded 92 goals while scoring 95 for a +3 scoring differential.

The teams meet Wednesday for the fourth time this season. The Blue Jackets won the previous meeting 7-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kent Johnson has scored six goals with seven assists for the Blue Jackets. Boone Jenner has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Tage Thompson has 16 goals and 18 assists for the Sabres. Jeff Skinner has scored nine goals and added six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Sabres: 4-5-1, averaging four goals, 6.7 assists, 4.9 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Nick Blankenburg: out (ankle), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Adam Boqvist: out (foot).

Sabres: Vinnie Hinostroza: day to day (undisclosed), Eric Comrie: out (undisclosed), Ilya Lyubushkin: out (undisclosed).