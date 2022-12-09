Where to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Live Online on December 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, December 9, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Columbus Blue Jackets face the Calgary Flames. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Calgary Flames

In Columbus the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Calgary Flames on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Columbus, you can stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Calgary Flames, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+ and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

Calgary Flames vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Preview: Calgary visits Columbus after Toffoli's 2-goal game

Calgary Flames (12-10-3, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (8-15-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames visit the Columbus Blue Jackets after Tyler Toffoli’s two-goal game against the Minnesota Wild in the Flames’ 5-3 win.

Columbus has an 8-15-2 record overall and a 6-10-1 record in home games. The Blue Jackets are 8-4-1 in games they score at least three goals.

Calgary has gone 3-5-2 on the road and 12-10-3 overall. The Flames have a 6-2-0 record when scoring a power-play goal.

Friday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Flames won 6-2 in the previous matchup. Toffoli led the Flames with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Gaudreau has nine goals and 19 assists for the Blue Jackets. Gustav Nyquist has scored four goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

Toffoli has eight goals and 10 assists for the Flames. Adam Ruzicka has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.7 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Flames: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Nick Blankenburg: out (ankle), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Adam Boqvist: out (foot).

Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (personal).