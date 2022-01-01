How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Live Online on January 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST, the Columbus Blue Jackets face the Carolina Hurricanes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Carolina Hurricanes

In Columbus, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Raleigh the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports South. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Columbus Blue Jackets and Carolina Hurricanes games all year long.

Can you stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Carolina Hurricanes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Columbus and Raleigh, you can stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Carolina Hurricanes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Preview: Hurricanes visit the Blue Jackets after Teravainen's 2-goal game

Carolina Hurricanes (22-7-1, second in the Metropolitan) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (15-13-1, seventh in the Metropolitan)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina visits the Columbus Blue Jackets after Teuvo Teravainen scored two goals in the Hurricanes’ 4-0 victory over the Canadiens.

The Blue Jackets have gone 2-5-0 against division opponents. Columbus leads the Eastern Conference with 5.6 assists per game, led by Jakub Voracek averaging 0.8.

The Hurricanes are 3-2-0 against the rest of their division. Carolina is eighth in the NHL averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Sebastian Aho with 0.7.

In their last meeting on Oct. 23, Carolina won 5-1. Vincent Trocheck scored a team-high two goals for the Hurricanes in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladislav Gavrikov leads the Blue Jackets with a plus-seven in 29 games this season. Alexandre Texier has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Aho has 34 total points while scoring 15 goals and totaling 19 assists for the Hurricanes. Teravainen has 11 points over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: out (covid-19), Gavin Bayreuther: out (covid-19), Eric Robinson: out (covid-19), Oliver Bjorkstrand: out (health protocols).

Hurricanes: Frederik Andersen: out (covid-19), Seth Jarvis: day to day (health protocols), Martin Necas: day to day (upper body), Brett Pesce: out (covid-19 protocols), Sebastian Aho: day to day (health protocols).