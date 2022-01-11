How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Live Online on January 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Columbus Blue Jackets face the Chicago Blackhawks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Columbus, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Columbus Blue Jackets games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago Blackhawks games all year long.

Can you stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Chicago Blackhawks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Columbus and Chicago, you can stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Chicago Blackhawks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Preview: Columbus hosts Chicago after Bjorkstrand's 2-goal game

Chicago Blackhawks (12-18-5, seventh in the Central) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (16-16-1, fifth in the Metropolitan)

Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks visit Columbus after Oliver Bjorkstrand scored two goals in the Blue Jackets’ 4-3 victory over the Devils.

The Blue Jackets have gone 11-5-1 in home games. Columbus ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference recording 8.6 points per game, averaging 3.1 goals and 5.5 assists.

The Blackhawks are 6-11-2 on the road. Chicago is last in the Western Conference averaging just 4.0 assists per game. Patrick Kane leads them with 24 total assists.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bjorkstrand leads the Blue Jackets with 25 points, scoring 11 goals and adding 14 assists. Max Domi has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Kane has 31 total points while scoring seven goals and totaling 24 assists for the Blackhawks. Alex DeBrincat has seven goals over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with an .890 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 3-4-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .890 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Daniil Tarasov: day to day (lower body), Alexandre Texier: day to day (illness).

Blackhawks: Kevin Lankinen: out (covid-19).