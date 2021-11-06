How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Live Online on November 6, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Columbus Blue Jackets face the Colorado Avalanche. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Colorado Avalanche

In Columbus, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Denver the game is streaming on Altitude. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Altitude, this is your only option to stream Columbus Blue Jackets and Colorado Avalanche games all year long.

Can you stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Colorado Avalanche on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Columbus and Denver, you can stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Colorado Avalanche, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Altitude, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Colorado Avalanche vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Preview: Columbus hosts Colorado after overtime victory

By The Associated Press

Colorado Avalanche (4-4-1, sixth in the Central) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (6-3-0, fifth in the Metropolitan)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets +142, Avalanche -174

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit Columbus after the Blue Jackets knocked off Colorado 5-4 in overtime.

Columbus finished 18-26-12 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 11-9-8 at home. The Blue Jackets averaged 2.4 goals and 4.2 assists per game last season.

Colorado finished 39-13-4 overall and 17-9-2 on the road during the 2020-21 season. The Avalanche recorded 354 assists on 197 total goals last season.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Max Domi: out (health protocols), Adam Boqvist: day to day (undisclosed).

Avalanche: Martin Kaut: day to day (upper body), Mikko Rantanen: day to day (undisclosed), Andre Burakovsky: day to day (undisclosed), Cale Makar: day to day (upper body).