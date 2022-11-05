 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Live Online on November 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT, the Columbus Blue Jackets face the Colorado Avalanche from Finland. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Colorado Avalanche

In Columbus the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Colorado Avalanche on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Colorado Avalanche game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
Altitude≥ $89.99-----
Bally Sports Ohio≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Ohio≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Altitude, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Altitude + 27 Top Cable Channels

Colorado Avalanche vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Preview: Columbus brings losing streak into matchup with Colorado

Colorado Avalanche (5-4-1, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (3-8-0, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Avalanche -261, Blue Jackets +211; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets will try to break a four-game losing streak when they play the Colorado Avalanche.

Columbus had a 37-38-7 record overall and a 21-15-5 record at home last season. The Blue Jackets had a -39 goal differential last season, scoring 258 goals while allowing 297.

Colorado has a 3-3-0 record in road games and a 5-4-1 record overall. The Avalanche have allowed 30 goals while scoring 34 for a +4 scoring differential.

Saturday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season. The Avalanche won 6-3 in the previous matchup. Mikko Rantanen led the Avalanche with three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Kuraly has scored two goals with two assists for the Blue Jackets. Johnny Gaudreau has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Rantanen has seven goals and eight assists for the Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon has three goals and 13 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-7-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 4.4 goals per game.

Avalanche: 5-4-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.8 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Boone Jenner: day to day (illness), Joona Luoto: out (upper body), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Adam Boqvist: out (foot).

Avalanche: Valeri Nichushkin: day to day (lower-body), Darren Helm: out (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.