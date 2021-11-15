 Skip to Content
How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Live Online on November 15, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, November 15, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Columbus Blue Jackets face the Detroit Red Wings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit Plus, Fox Sports Detroit Plus, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Detroit Red Wings

In Columbus, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Columbus Blue Jackets games all year long.

Can you stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Detroit Red Wings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Columbus and Detroit, you can stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Detroit Red Wings, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Detroit Plus≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Detroit Plus≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports Ohio≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Ohio≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Detroit Plus, Fox Sports Detroit Plus, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels

Detroit Red Wings vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Preview: Red Wings visit the Blue Jackets following overtime victory

By The Associated Press

Detroit Red Wings (8-6-2, third in the Atlantic) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (7-5-0, sixth in the Metropolitan)

Columbus, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets -129, Red Wings +107; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host Detroit after the Red Wings knocked off Montreal 3-2 in overtime.

The Blue Jackets are 2-5-0 in Eastern Conference games. Columbus is fourth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.1 goals per game, led by Boone Jenner with six.

The Red Wings are 4-5-2 in Eastern Conference play. Detroit is seventh in the Eastern Conference recording 8.1 points per game, averaging 2.9 goals and 5.2 assists.

Detroit beat Columbus 4-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 19.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenner leads the Blue Jackets with six goals, adding two assists and totaling 8 points. Jakub Voracek has nine assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Tyler Bertuzzi leads the Red Wings with 16 points, scoring nine goals and collecting seven assists. Lucas Raymond has six assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 5-5-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Red Wings: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Max Domi: out (health protocols), Adam Boqvist: day to day (undisclosed).

Red Wings: Troy Stecher: day to day (undisclosed).

