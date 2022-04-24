How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Live Online on April 24, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT, the Columbus Blue Jackets face the Edmonton Oilers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Edmonton Oilers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Columbus, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Columbus Blue Jackets games all year long.

Can you stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Edmonton Oilers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Columbus, you can stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Edmonton Oilers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Ohio and Fox Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Preview: Blue Jackets take on the Oilers on 4-game slide

Edmonton Oilers (46-26-6, second in the Pacific) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (35-36-7, sixth in the Metropolitan)

Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus heads into the matchup against Edmonton as losers of four games in a row.

The Blue Jackets are 19-15-5 at home. Columbus is seventh in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.1 goals per game, led by Patrik Laine with 26.

The Oilers are 20-14-5 in road games. Edmonton ranks fifth in the Western Conference averaging 5.9 assists per game, led by Connor McDavid with 0.9.

Edmonton took down Columbus 5-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 16. Jesse Puljujarvi scored two goals for the Oilers in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laine has 56 total points for the Blue Jackets, 26 goals and 30 assists. Jack Roslovic has eight goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

McDavid leads the Oilers with 70 total assists and has 113 points. Leon Draisaitl has six goals over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-5-2, averaging 2.7 goals, five assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Oilers: 8-1-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.6 assists, three penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while allowing two goals per game with a .940 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: out for season (hip), Patrik Laine: day to day (upper-body), Zach Werenski: day to day (upper-body), Yegor Chinakhov: day to day (upper body).

Oilers: Jesse Puljujarvi: day to day (illness).