How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Live Online on January 31, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, January 31, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Columbus Blue Jackets face the Florida Panthers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Florida Panthers

In Columbus, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Columbus Blue Jackets and Florida Panthers games all year long.

Can you stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Florida Panthers on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Florida Panthers game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Florida Panthers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Preview: Columbus hosts Florida after Laine's 2-goal game

Florida Panthers (31-9-5, first in the Atlantic) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (20-21-1, fifth in the Metropolitan)

Columbus, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets +208, Panthers -256; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit Columbus after Patrik Laine scored two goals in the Blue Jackets’ 6-3 win over the Canadiens.

The Blue Jackets are 9-13-0 against Eastern Conference opponents. Columbus ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference recording 8.3 points per game, averaging 3.1 goals and 5.2 assists.

The Panthers are 18-4-3 against conference opponents. Florida is second in the NHL averaging 6.9 assists per game, led by Jonathan Huberdeau with 1.0.

Florida knocked off Columbus 9-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 15. Carter Verhaeghe scored two goals for the Panthers in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boone Jenner leads the Blue Jackets with 18 goals, adding 12 assists and collecting 30 points. Gustav Nyquist has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Sam Bennett leads the Panthers with 21 goals and has 29 points. Huberdeau has four goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 5-5-0, averaging three goals, 4.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Panthers: 8-2-0, averaging 4.6 goals, 7.5 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Alexandre Texier: day to day (upper body).

Panthers: Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed).